Lilies as far as the Eye Can See by terryliv
Lilies as far as the Eye Can See

Day 18 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP

I thought the water lilies at Yellow Waters were fabulous. They dominate the billabong.

Still on the Sunrise Billabong Cruise on Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

