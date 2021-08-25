Sign up
Photo 666
Lilies as far as the Eye Can See
Day 18 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP
I thought the water lilies at Yellow Waters were fabulous. They dominate the billabong.
Still on the Sunrise Billabong Cruise on Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP
BoB
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
3256
photos
114
followers
94
following
182% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
From the Archives
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st May 2021 8:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
