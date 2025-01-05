Previous
Garden Pitstop by terryr
5 / 365

Garden Pitstop

It was a hot day today so we made sure to keep the birdbath topped up for the local birds.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Terry Roberson

@terryr
I live in Melbourne Australia. I was a member here several years ago but life got busy and I lost my motivation to take photos....
