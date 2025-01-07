Previous
A Hint of Auroras by terryr
6 / 365

A Hint of Auroras

This was taken a few nights ago, relatively early in the night. The show was much better later on but I wasn’t awake to catch it.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Terry Roberson

@terryr
I live in Melbourne Australia.
1% complete

