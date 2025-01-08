Sign up
Previous
Next
7 / 365
Nipper Season
Our local surf life saving club runs a very busy program for kids to learn how to be safe in the surf and how to help others if needed. It is a busy time of year at the beach. But it is amazing to see what these kids learn to do.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Terry Roberson
ace
@terryr
I live in Melbourne Australia. I was a member here several years ago but life got busy and I lost my motivation to take photos....
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Views
1
365
iPhone 16 Pro
8th January 2025 9:55am
