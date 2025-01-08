Previous
Nipper Season by terryr
Nipper Season

Our local surf life saving club runs a very busy program for kids to learn how to be safe in the surf and how to help others if needed. It is a busy time of year at the beach. But it is amazing to see what these kids learn to do.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Terry Roberson

