Is there something I can help you with? by terryr
8 / 365

Is there something I can help you with?

Spotted a small herd of Jersey cows while I was out today. Jerseys are some of my favourite cows. Who wouldn’t love that face?!
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Terry Roberson

@terryr
I live in Melbourne Australia.
