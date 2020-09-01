Previous
First Day of Spring by terryvet92
First Day of Spring

It's been a tough winter in Melbourne. Here's hoping spring sees us able to get out a bit more.
1st September 2020

Terry R

@terryvet92
Valerina
Lovely scene
September 3rd, 2020  
