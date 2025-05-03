Previous
you been hunted and targetted by tessar
... had a weird dream - was stirred to a direction just to trigger the trap... not sure the hook got set or not because I could see the trap.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

tessar

@tessar
philosophizer ...
