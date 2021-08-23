Previous
Next
Thistles by tessky16
21 / 365

Thistles

Saw these on my fog walk today and not sure which looks best. Would only let me post one, so will post the other version tomorrow.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Tess Slater

ace
@tessky16
I’m Tess and live in Havering near London, England. I thought this was a brilliant idea to document/journal my life in photos. I hope that...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise