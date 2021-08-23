Sign up
Previous
Next
21 / 365
Thistles
Saw these on my fog walk today and not sure which looks best. Would only let me post one, so will post the other version tomorrow.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
Tess Slater
ace
@tessky16
I’m Tess and live in Havering near London, England. I thought this was a brilliant idea to document/journal my life in photos. I hope that...
21
photos
9
followers
15
following
Tags
“thistles”
