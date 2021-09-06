Previous
Roses by tessky16
34 / 365

Roses

Beautiful bouquet from Martin for our 19th Wedding Anniversary. ♥️
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Tess Slater

@tessky16
I’m Tess and live in Havering near London, England. I thought this was a brilliant idea to document/journal my life in photos. I hope that...
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
Happy Anniversary!
September 6th, 2021  
