Previous
Next
Snail shell by tessky16
41 / 365

Snail shell

Found this snail shell in woods on walk with dogs
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Tess Slater

ace
@tessky16
I’m Tess and live in Havering near London, England. I thought this was a brilliant idea to document/journal my life in photos. I hope that...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great find and capture
September 14th, 2021  
Tess Slater ace
@bkbinthecity thank you
September 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise