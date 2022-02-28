Previous
ME taking a pic of closed bookshop in Montcuq by tetra2709
217 / 365

ME taking a pic of closed bookshop in Montcuq

could not understand why my bookshop/refuge was closed.
Interpretation is that they had to get a broken door fixed.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

JULIE

@tetra2709
Hi my name is julie. I am a Blogger not a blagger!! I write a blog called icantexplainmyfeet.com it is about walking mainly.
59% complete

Renee Salamon ace
Indeed - that’s what it says 😂
March 21st, 2022  
