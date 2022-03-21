Sign up
220 / 365
Montcuq
MY MUM has lived in this village for many years she is now in a home nearby with Alzheimers I did this short video on one of my lists.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
JULIE
@tetra2709
Hi my name is julie. I am a Blogger not a blagger!! I write a blog called icantexplainmyfeet.com it is about walking mainly. I have ...
Tags
france
,
mother
,
alzheimers
,
montcuq
