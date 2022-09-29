Previous
DARK SKIES by tetra2709
DARK SKIES

Dark skies loom over a field of dead sunflowers. I was feeling spooked as I had gone out for a walk alone in South France and got lost.
29th September 2022

JULIE

@tetra2709
Hi my name is julie. I am a Blogger not a blagger!! I write a blog called icantexplainmyfeet.com it is about walking mainly.
