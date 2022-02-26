Previous
Limassol by teverard
Limassol

I made this black and white because you can see the Cruise ships anchored offshore more clearly.
We have a number of Cruise ships of the coast of Limassol whilst they are not in use due to covid.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Theresa Everard

@teverard
