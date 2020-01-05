Previous
Tesla by thaitanical
5 / 365

Tesla

Test drove a Model 3.

It was pretty nice now to crunch the numbers to see if I can avoid a loan or not.
5th January 2020

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
