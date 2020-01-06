Previous
Impulse buy by thaitanical
6 / 365

Impulse buy

I need to get on it and practice some more. Too old with not enough balance.
6th January 2020

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
1% complete

