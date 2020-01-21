Previous
Uninspired today by thaitanical
21 / 365

Uninspired today

Not much going on and with work been glued to the TV. I need a photo excursion soon.
Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
