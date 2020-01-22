Previous
Morning Inspiration by thaitanical
22 / 365

Morning Inspiration

I have this Salt Lamp in my room. I woke up and thought that would be an interesting photo.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
