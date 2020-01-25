Previous
Happy Chinese New Year! by thaitanical
25 / 365

Happy Chinese New Year!

I got my Tesla but with all ensued with the charging port. I didn’t do as much to celebrate with family but this moment I took a picture of Naomi my niece while we were eating hence the crumb of food on her face.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
