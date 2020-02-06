Previous
Lion Dance by thaitanical
37 / 365

Lion Dance

My sister got sworn in as president of the Asian American Lawyer Bar association. There was also a lion dance.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
10% complete

