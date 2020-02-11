Previous
Lunch by thaitanical
42 / 365

Lunch

Working from home I got some lunch. Tried to capture the steam.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
11% complete

