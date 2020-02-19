Previous
Life finds a way by thaitanical
50 / 365

Life finds a way

So small plant it grows bigger and continues to grow. Well I have to water it and give it sunlight.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
13% complete

