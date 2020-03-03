Previous
Supercharging and Waiting at Target by thaitanical
Supercharging and Waiting at Target

I decided to Supercharge before leaving the City today. This is my snack while waiting.
3rd March 2020

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
