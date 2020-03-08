Previous
Outside adventures by thaitanical
Outside adventures

Naomi wanted to go outside. So she rode around the driveway on the Radio Flyer.
8th March 2020

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
