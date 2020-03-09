Previous
Sunrise by thaitanical
69 / 365

Sunrise

Not much to see while going to work. I thought this looked interesting.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
