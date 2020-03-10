Previous
Another - What's on my kitchen table! by thaitanical
70 / 365

Another - What's on my kitchen table!

I had KFC for dinner today. I worked at home so not much to take photos of today.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
19% complete

