What’s on my table? by thaitanical
76 / 365

What’s on my table?

My mom got crabs from the SuperMarket. Hence they are on my table. Not for me though I don’t like working for my food.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
20% complete

Dustyloup
Hehe, I thought I was in the minority for not loving crab, lovely table though
March 16th, 2020  
