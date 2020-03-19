Previous
My excitement for today. by thaitanical
79 / 365

My excitement for today.

State of Decay 2 and it is a zombie survival game. Ironic for playing this atm.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
21% complete

