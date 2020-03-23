Previous
Coke Lion by thaitanical
83 / 365

Coke Lion

The story behind this I was in the Hospital awaiting a procedure for my cancer treatment at the time. I remember asking my Mom to go to the museum to kill some time. This was my souvenir from that day. A coke lion.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
22% complete

