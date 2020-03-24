Previous
Life doesn’t take a break. by thaitanical
84 / 365

Life doesn’t take a break.

This is a fruit tree out in our backyard. The one in the cage is a blueberry tree. We try to keep birds away.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
