I went outside for a few again. by thaitanical
86 / 365

I went outside for a few again.

Flowers still continue to grow. Just admiring the scene.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
23% complete

