These are blooming! by thaitanical
92 / 365

These are blooming!

My mom put theses near windows. They are Clivia flowers. A pop of color for the day.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
