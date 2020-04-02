Previous
What’s on my table! by thaitanical
93 / 365

What’s on my table!

I ordered some sushi! It is really filling.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
25% complete

