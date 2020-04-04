Previous
Flowering Pear Tree by thaitanical
Flowering Pear Tree

I ventured outside today. But not too far, just down the driveway.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
