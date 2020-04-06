Previous
Drone Flying by thaitanical
97 / 365

Drone Flying

I flew a drone around also to get a different perspective on my surroundings.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
