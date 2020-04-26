Previous
Next
Bike by thaitanical
117 / 365

Bike

I was looking at this in the basement. Haven't ridden it in a long time. I need a new tube. So I am waiting for that in the mail.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise