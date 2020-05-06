Previous
What’s on my table this time? by thaitanical
127 / 365

What’s on my table this time?

Banh Tet, another Vietnamese Staple food. My sister ordered a whole bunch for us to share.
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
