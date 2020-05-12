Previous
Boba by thaitanical
133 / 365

Boba

The Boba place reopened I been getting boba tea twice so far this week.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
36% complete

