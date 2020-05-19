Sign up
140 / 365
What my nights usually entail.
Not the best creative day I have had. I am waiting for the day when I can plan to do something.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Thai
@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
140
photos
4
followers
14
following
38% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
19th May 2020 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bruni
ace
Thank you for the comment of the little robin sleeping on a fan blade.
Yes, there is only myself and my husband and the light switch for the fan and the lights is inside behind the sliding doors to the deck.
May 26th, 2020
bruni
ace
I watch a lot of TV at night too. have a great evening.
May 26th, 2020
