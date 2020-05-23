Previous
Next
My only place to go for an escape! by thaitanical
144 / 365

My only place to go for an escape!

The drivethru at Starbucks near my house opened up and it's only drive through only.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise