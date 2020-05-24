Previous
A letter! by thaitanical
145 / 365

A letter!

I had to send a check back to my friend for plans that were now cancelled. I decided to send a letter and she sent one back to me!
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
40% complete

