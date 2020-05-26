Previous
Christmas Catcus by thaitanical
147 / 365

Christmas Catcus

This was blooming in my living room. It looks very fierce.
26th May 2020

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
