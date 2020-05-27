Previous
My Hair by thaitanical
148 / 365

My Hair

My mom cut my hair and had been commenting on how great a job she did. So documenting.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
40% complete

Photo Details

