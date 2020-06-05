Previous
Zoom Family Call by thaitanical
157 / 365

Zoom Family Call

Another Zoom call in the books in the midst of states reopening.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
43% complete

