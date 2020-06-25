Previous
Clouds by thaitanical
177 / 365

Clouds

On my way back from my many trips to Starbucks.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
49% complete

View this month

Photo Details

