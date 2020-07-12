Previous
Bug? by thaitanical
Bug?

We saw this bug at my Dad's Grave. Still don't know what it was but we had to capture it in a photo.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
Photo Details

