Previous
Next
Lack of Photo Inspiration. by thaitanical
209 / 365

Lack of Photo Inspiration.

I was looking around and then realized it is hard to take a picture of my tattoo on my leg. This is the result.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise