Hair Cut by thaitanical
210 / 365

Hair Cut

I got an actual haircut but I didn't like my smile as much. Next appointment is the Dentist.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
