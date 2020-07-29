Previous
Flower Inspiration by thaitanical
211 / 365

Flower Inspiration

On my many trips to the mailbox. This one caught my eye.
29th July 2020

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
