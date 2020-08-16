Previous
Sunset by thaitanical
229 / 365

Sunset

Not as photo opportunistic day. Been working a lot behind the computer and not having reason to get dressed and presentable to leave the house.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
